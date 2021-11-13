Spring Grove man critically injured after being ejected from vehicle in Lake County

A Spring Grove man is in critical condition after being ejected from his vehicle in unincorporated Lake Villa Saturday night.

At about 5:20 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 59 and Monaville Road for a traffic crash that involved injuries.

When deputies arrived, they located a 2001 Ford F250 with major damage, authorities said.

According to preliminary information from police, the Ford was traveling northbound on Route 59 and the driver, a 29-year-old Spring Grove man, tried to pass another vehicle.

Due to wet pavement, the man lost control of the Ford and slid into the traffic standard at the intersection, authorities said.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also allegedly involved in a separate hit-and-run crash in the area of Route 59 and Wilson Road, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.