St. Bede Catholic School raises funds to avoid closure just days before deadline

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois school overcomes funding crisis

An Illinois school raised enough funds to avoid closure.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Days before the deadline, an Illinois school successfully raised over $400,000 to avert closure on Jan. 26.

St. Bede Catholic School in Ingleside, with a history spanning more than 65 years, faced an operating deficit for the next school year, encompassing salaries and benefits for teachers and staff.

Families were notified on Dec. 13 about the potential closure, prompting the community to rally and secure the necessary funds.

The GoFundMe states that if the archdiocese still decides to close the school, all donations will be refunded.