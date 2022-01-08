St. Charles fire sends one to hospital Friday night

One person was taken to a hospital following a blazing fire in St. Charles Friday night.

According to the St. Charles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1602 Evergreen Street, for a report of a fire in the building.

Firefights were there within minutes, and found moderate smoke within the residence, and a fire contained to a bedroom.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, and damages to the building and contents is estimated to be around $10,000, according to the department.

No firefighter casualties occurred, but one civilian was taken to Delnor Hospital.

The building was turned back over to the owners by 10:33 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



