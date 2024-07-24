St. Charles man, dog rescued from Fox River

A man and his dog were rescued from the Fox River early Wednesday.

At about 12:16 a.m., Batavia police officers responded to the Fox River dam in the 500 block of North River Street for a person in the river.

When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old St. Charles man hugging a concrete wall on the east bank of the Fox River just south of the dam.

The man was holding his dog, who entered the river, causing the man to jump in and rescue the dog, police said.

The man was unable to extract himself from the river due to strong currents.

At the time, the man was with a friend, who called 911.

The Batavia Fire Department, the Batavia Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff’s Department all responded and pulled the man and dog from the river using ropes to lift them over the concrete wall.

Both the man and dog were uninjured and were released at the scene.