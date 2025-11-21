St. Charles man filmed hundreds of unauthorized upskirt videos across multiple cities for 8 years: police

The Brief Jascent M. Harvey, 29, of St. Charles, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with felony burglary and felony unauthorized video recording of intimate parts. Police found over 400 upskirt videos recorded between 2017 and 2025 across multiple Illinois cities at retail stores, banks, libraries, and government buildings. Potential victims are asked to contact PDInvestigations@geneva.il.us, and Harvey’s court date is set for Dec. 17.



A St. Charles man was arrested and charged after allegedly recording unauthorized videos up women's skirts and dresses for the last eight years, according to Geneva Police. Police are asking any women who may have been victims to step forward.

What we know:

Jascent M. Harvey, 29, of St. Charles, has been charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of unauthorized video recording of intimate parts.

He was arrested on Oct. 3 after an investigation revealed he had been using his phone to secretly record video up a woman's skirt at a Geneva store.

A warrant on his phone also uncovered more than 400 unauthorized video up various women's skirts and dresses taken from 2017 to 2025 at:

Retail stores, banks, and office buildings in Algonquin, DeKalb, Geneva, Elgin, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles, and Wheaton;

Public libraries in Batavia, DeKalb, Elburn, Geneva, St. Charles, North Aurora, West Chicago, Sycamore, and Wheaton; and

Government buildings in DeKalb, Elgin and Aurora.

Jascent M. Harvey, 29

What you can do:

Police are asking any women who may have interacted with Harvey and believe they could have been victims to email PDInvestigations@geneva.il.us.

What's next:

Harvey's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 17.