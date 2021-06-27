Expand / Collapse search
St. Charles shooting: 1 person dead, 3 others injured following shooting outside nightclub

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
St. Charles
FOX 32 Chicago

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Four people were shot, one fatally, outside of a nightclub in suburban St. Charles early Sunday.

At about 2:03 a.m., St. Charles police and fire departments responded to Trilogy Nightclub located at 2051 Lincoln Highway for a report of shots fired. 

When police officers arrived, two gunshot victims were located outside of the nightclub on the front sidewalk, according to a press release.

Officers rendered first aid and summoned fire personnel to the scene. 

Both victims were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where one victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

While emergency personnel were in the emergency room of the hospital, a third gunshot victim arrived with a friend, police said.

A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Copley Memorial Hospital in Aurora. That victim was treated and released.

The other surviving victims underwent emergency surgery. One is listed in stable condition, and the other victim is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Detective Division at 630-377-4435. 