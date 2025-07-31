St. Charles woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing

article

A St. Charles woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman Tuesday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:50 p.m. to an apartment building in the 100 block of Walnut Drive, where they encountered Sandy Underwood, 39, who told them she had just stabbed someone, police said.

The victim was found in a nearby apartment with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics provided aid before she was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and later airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Chicago due to the severity of her injuries.

Following an investigation, Underwood was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery.

Underwood is being held at the Kane County Jail pending a detention hearing.