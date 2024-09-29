St. Christina students honor fallen officer Ella French with charity donation

The Brief St. Christina Catholic Church students surprised Elizabeth French with a donation to the charity honoring her daughter, fallen officer Ella French. The nonprofit "Light of the Line," founded in Ella's memory, supports police officers and is organized by Elizabeth and Ella's partners. The charity aims to expand services in Chicago with a fleet of mobile well-being units.



In a heartfelt tribute, St. Christina Catholic Church students presented a monetary donation on Sunday to a charity formed in honor of fallen Chicago police officer Ella French.

The event followed a mass and a blessing for first responders.

"If I could, I would like to hug them all. It is so awesome. I've said thank you so many times and I recognize thank you doesn't begin to cover how grateful we are for what they are doing for Light the Line," said Ella's mother, Elizabeth French.

Officer Ella French was tragically killed during a traffic stop in Englewood in August 2021.

In her memory, the nonprofit organization "Light of the Line" was established, providing emotional support and resources for police officers working challenging shifts.

The charity is organized by Elizabeth French along with Ella's partners, Carlos Yanez and Jason Blas.

Light of the Line also responds to violent incidents across Chicago and operates a unique mobile well-being unit designed for law enforcement.

With the additional funds, Elizabeth French hopes to expand their services citywide by purchasing a fleet of these well-being vehicles, aiming to reach more officers in need of support.