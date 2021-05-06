Police say 1 hostage has been released after St. Cloud bank robbery

One woman was released Thursday evening as a hostage situation is still ongoing at a St. Cloud Wells Fargo bank following a robbery.

According to St. Cloud police, at 1:48 p.m. officers responded to the bank on 200 33rd Avenue South. Police say there is an "undisclosed" amount of bank employees who are being held hostage inside.

Witnesses told FOX 9 a man went into the bank and starting complaining about an account. He then pulled out a gun and demanded employees take him into the vault. Employees told customers to leave the building and call police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., reporters on scene saw one hostage come out of the bank and get escorted away by law enforcement.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The situation is still ongoing and law enforcement remain on scene. SWAT and FBI are assisting St. Cloud police. Negotiations are ongoing. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Authorities are responding to a reported bank robbery and hostage situation at a Wells Fargo in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson released the following statement:

"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority."

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.