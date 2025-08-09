Indiana police detective dies after medical emergency, officials say

The Brief A St. John, Indiana, police detective died after a medical emergency on Friday. Aaron Amptmeyer served for multiple NW Indiana police departments over the last 20 years, officials said. It was unclear what exactly led to Amptmeyer's death.



A police detective in Northwest Indiana died after experiencing a medical emergency while playing hockey on Friday night.

What we know:

Emergency crews in St. John responded to the Midwest Training and Ice Center at 10600 White Oak Avenue just before 10 p.m. for someone who was unconscious, according to local police.

Arriving officers found bystanders performing CPR on the man. Police also identified the man as Det. Aaron Amptmeyer.

First responders continued to perform CPR until they brought Amptmeyer to St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Dyer. Despite further lifesaving measures, Amptmeyer died.

Det. Aaron Amptmeyer (St. John Police Department)

What they're saying:

The St. John Police Department described Amptmeyer as a highly decorated police officer.

He began his career with the Gary Police Department in 2005 before transferring to the Dyer Police Department in 2007. He had served on the St. John Police Department since 2018.

Amptmeyer rose through the ranks from patrol officer, tac officer, detective, and as commander of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team.

St. John Police Chief Steven Flores released a statement on Amptmeyer’s death:

"Detective Amptmeyer touched so many lives and has been so instrumental in developing young police officers. He loved his SWAT team and all of us at St. John Police Department loved him. He was a devoted father to his lovely daughter who he cherished more than anything in the world. Aaron is loved and will be missed by so many. On behalf of the entire St. John Police Department, I want to extend our deepest sympathies to Aaron’s family. Aaron will never be forgotten."

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to Amptmeyer’s medical emergency and death.