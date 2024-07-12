St. Sabina Church kicks off summer with first block party of the season

St. Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side kicked off its summer schedule of events Friday with its first block party of the season.

Held at Renaissance Park in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, the block party is geared toward giving back to the community, promoting peace, and celebrating the summer.

"This is everything because you get to interact with everyone in the community," said Nubia Shambee.

"It’s great to see everyone come together in fellowship, getting along," said Lisa Washington.

From little ones to adults, the annual block party brings all walks of life together.

"St. Sabina has been a pillar in this community," said Willie Washington.

"This is what summer is supposed to be, adults meeting each other, talking to each other from the community, kids playing," said Fr. Michael Pfleger with St. Sabina Church.

For the kids, it’s a chance to be kids.

"I heard it was a lot of fun, and to spend time with my family," said Jordan Hood.

The event featured music, food, and activities – all completely free.

"They're cooking over there, ice cream truck, basketball court," said Skye Bair.

Throughout the evening, there was no shortage of smiling faces!

"In the midst of all the trauma and violence in the city, to have fun," said Pfleger.

And for parents, it was a night to enjoy time well spent together in a safe and positive space.

"Take a lot of things off our mind, like crime and bad things, because we want these kids to grow up and learn about community," said Allen Martin, a musician who performed at the event.

"No violence, it’s really fun and it’s really exciting and exhilarating," said Porcha Washington.

St. Sabina is hosting a series of events this month, including a food giveaway. For additional details, click here.

Next month, on Saturday, August 24, the second summer block party will feature a backpack giveaway – just in time for the start of the school year.