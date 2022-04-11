Stabbing forces Brookfield schools into lockdown, officials say
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - Some schools were placed on lockdown after a stabbing occurred Monday afternoon in suburban Brookfield, officials said.
Law enforcement urged anyone near the 4400 block of Madison Avenue to "please stay away and indoors."
Police say a person was stabbed and a weapon was recovered on scene.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
The offender is described as an African American female, wearing a black hoodie, jeans, about 25-years-old with a small build. She fled on foot, believed to be unarmed.
Advertisement
No further details were immediately available.