Stabbing forces Brookfield schools into lockdown, officials say

Some schools were placed on lockdown after a stabbing occurred Monday afternoon in suburban Brookfield, officials said.

Law enforcement urged anyone near the 4400 block of Madison Avenue to "please stay away and indoors."

Police say a person was stabbed and a weapon was recovered on scene.

The offender is described as an African American female, wearing a black hoodie, jeans, about 25-years-old with a small build. She fled on foot, believed to be unarmed.

No further details were immediately available.