Stabbing at Zion-Benton Township High School; student critically injures classmate
ZION, Ill. - A 17-year-old student was taken into custody after a stabbing at Zion-Benton Township High School District 126 on Thursday, Zion police said.
What we know:
The incident happened on campus at the school on West 21st Street, according to a statement from Zion Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Sweeting. The suspect, a 17-year-old female student, fled the building after the stabbing but was quickly arrested off campus without further incident. Authorities say she is cooperating with investigators.
The victim, also a 17-year-old female student, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Zion police say a school resource officer responded immediately and provided aid to the victim while gathering information that led to the suspect’s arrest. Zion Fire-Rescue and additional police units also responded. The school was briefly placed on "Code Yellow" as a safety precaution.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by a press release from the Zion Police Department.