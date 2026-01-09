Stabbing at Zion-Benton Township High School; student critically injures classmate

The Brief Police say a 17-year-old student was arrested after a stabbing on campus; the victim, also 17, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the school but was quickly arrested off campus; police say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat.



A 17-year-old student was taken into custody after a stabbing at Zion-Benton Township High School District 126 on Thursday, Zion police said.

What we know:

The incident happened on campus at the school on West 21st Street, according to a statement from Zion Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Sweeting. The suspect, a 17-year-old female student, fled the building after the stabbing but was quickly arrested off campus without further incident. Authorities say she is cooperating with investigators.

The victim, also a 17-year-old female student, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Zion police say a school resource officer responded immediately and provided aid to the victim while gathering information that led to the suspect’s arrest. Zion Fire-Rescue and additional police units also responded. The school was briefly placed on "Code Yellow" as a safety precaution.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.