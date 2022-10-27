Stacy Peterson's disappearance: 15 years later, family gathers to honor her

Thursday night marked 15 years since anyone saw Stacy Peterson alive, and family members were gathering in the suburbs to honor her and to stand up for all women who are victims of domestic violence.

The gathering was led by Stacy’s sister-in-law, Norma Peterson. She also talked about her foundation — "Document the Abuse" — and their new web-based platform that allows domestic violence victims to document and report their abuse safely.

Peterson says the "Evidentiary Abuse Affidavit" ensures a victim's story will not disappear, even if they do.

The idea actually grew out of Drew Peterson's third wife — Kathleen Savio's documentation of hospital visits and police reports.

Drew Peterson was convicted of Savio’s murder and is serving a long prison sentence. He wasn't arrested until after Stacy had disappeared.

Drew has been suspected in Stacy’s disappearance, but he has not been charged.

Norma Peterson says the family will continue to honor Stacy by helping victims of domestic violence.