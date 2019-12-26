Starbucks giving away free drinks through Dec. 31 at ‘pop-up parties’ nationwide

The end of the year means the season of giving, and Starbucks is offering a pick-me-up to customers heading into 2020.

The coffee chain is hosting “pop-up parties” from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31 at select stores across the country.

Each day, customers can get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage from 1 to 2 p.m. local time — which includes choices like Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more — hot or iced.

Starbucks said the deal is limited to one per customer.

Store locations will change daily, and customers can visit StarbucksPopUp.com to see which stores are hosting parties that day.

The pop-up party deal includes hot or iced choices like Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more. (Photo credit: Starbucks)

The coffee giant, based in Seattle, operates more than 30,000 stores worldwide.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.