Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: How to get a free reusable cup

Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with its annual Red Cup Day.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the coffee giant is giving away free, limited-edition reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating U.S. stores.

The red cup giveaway is available however a customer orders, including orders placed on the Starbucks mobile app and Starbucks Delivery, the company said.

The 2022 Starbucks reusable red cup is pictured. (Credit: Starbucks)

This year’s red cup is made with 50% recycled material.

"You can help reduce single-use cup waste by bringing your clean reusable cup into any U.S. Starbucks store to receive a $.10 discount on your beverage, plus 25 bonus stars for Starbucks Rewards members who use the Starbucks app," the coffee chain said.

Earlier this month, Starbucks’ seasonal red cups and holiday beverages returned to stores.

How to get the free 2022 Starbucks reusable red cup

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating Starbucks in the U.S. will receive the free reusable red cup, but only while supplies last. Hot, iced, or blended drinks are included in the deal.

Starbucks says such beverages in the deal include Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and White Hot Chocolate.

The company noted how Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are not included in the offer.

Thanksgiving dinner 2022: Breaking down the cost of some of the most popular holiday dishes

This story was reported from Cincinnati.