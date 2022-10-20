Stars introduce new movie, 'Raymond & Ray,' coming to AppleTV+

Two of the most celebrated actors working today are teaming up for the first time – Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star in the new drama "Raymond & Ray."

McGregor and Hawke sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the film, in which two brothers must come together and return to their hometown to bury their recently deceased father.

Hamilton spoke with the actors about the idea of letting go and wanted to know if they’ve ever had a tough time letting go of their past characters.

"Sometimes you feel like you’re going to miss them, you know?" said McGregor. "I’ve played characters that were so fulfilling to play that I missed being around them."

Ethan Hawke added "It’s really hard sometimes with characters in a lot of pain. You invite all the pain into you, and you have to have some way to let go of it."

"Raymond and Ray" starts streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, Oct. 21.