Starved Rock State Park ice climbing documentary to premiere this weekend

In the midst of Chicago's warmer-than-average winter, a unique community of ice climbers thrives at one of the United States' most visited state parks — Illinois' very own Starved Rock State Park.

Starved Rock is among the few places in Illinois where ice climbing occurs naturally.

Brave climbers take on frozen waterfalls, showcasing their skills in activities such as ice fishing, skiing, sledding, and snowmobiling.

Kyle Petersen and Matthew Klein, intrigued by the ice climbers at Starved Rock, decided to share their experiences with the world.

Their locally produced documentary, "Ice Climbers of Starved Rock," premieres this weekend, offering a glimpse into the world of those who scale frozen waterfalls.

The 29-minute cinematic piece focuses on individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together through their shared passion for ice climbing.

Beyond showcasing the ice climbing community, the film highlights the winter beauty of Starved Rock.

The premiere is scheduled for this Saturday at the Roxy Cinema in Ottawa. The event is open to the public, with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime.

The documentary will be screened at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.