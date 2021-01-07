State child welfare officials investigate death of 7-month-old boy in Englewood

Police and child welfare officials are investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy found unresponsive Wednesday in Englewood.

A 33-year-old man told investigators he found the baby not breathing at 4:40 a.m. in an apartment bedroom in the 6700 block of South Sangamon Street, Chicago police said.

Samuel Brown was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear, police said. Autopsy results haven’t been released.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the child’s death, an agency spokesman said. The agency did not have previous contact with the family.

DCFS has opened at least two other investigations into child deaths in Chicago in the last month.

Leighton Boyd, 2 months old, died Tuesday evening after a guardian allegedly found him not breathing in a home in the 8400 block of South Phillips Avenue.

On Dec. 30, 4-month-old Se Koni Allah Cox Bey was found unresponsive after being put to bed in the University Village neighborhood.