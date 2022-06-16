State of emergency issued in Broadview to help clean-up efforts after severe storms

Many of the streets in Broadview are filled with tree debris but there’s even more in the backyards – that’s where extra muscle came in to help Thursday.

Volunteers from Home Depot worked in the hot sunshine and stifling humidity to cut down and remove fallen trees, where residents could not do it themselves.

Armed with chainsaws, protective gear and lots of muscle. The tree that fell into one backyard pulled down power lines and left the homeowner without electricity.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Dori Garita said a neighbor's tree crashed on her home on 18th Street, knocking out power. She endured the sweltering conditions for a day and a half and was grateful to see the Home Depot volunteers removing the tree branches from her patio.

Broadview sustained significant damage. Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson declared a state of emergency to potentially receive funding to help residents recover.

Thompson assigned the volunteers to 25 homes in the village. She said residents lost food during the power outage, and professional tree removal can cost thousands of dollars. Thompson’s house was also one of those that lost power.

Volunteers worked with ComEd to make sure everything was done safely. Now, the debris has been hauled to the parkway the public works department can take it from there.