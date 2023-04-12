State of the Loop report: Hotel occupancy nearly doubled in January, February 2023 compared to 2022

The Chicago Loop Alliance released its quarter one State of the Loop report on downtown activity.

The report tracks things like pedestrian activity, parking volume, hotel occupancy and on-site worker numbers.

Some of the key findings include that pedestrian impressions were higher on State Street compared to the same period in 2021.

More than 800,000 people enjoyed theater performances during that period and average hotel occupancy for January and February nearly doubled compared to 2022.