State police investigating Dan Ryan shooting early Saturday

A shooting occurred on the northbound side of the Dan Ryan Expressway, near 31st Street Saturday, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said an officer responded to an accident investigation site on I-55 southbound, Throop Street, where the victim reported an expressway shooting had occurred around 2:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

At 2:45 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 94 northbound express were closed for the investigation, state police said. The lanes were reopened at around 5:10 a.m. There is no further information available.