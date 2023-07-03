State Rep. La Shawn Ford leads rally for the formerly incarcerated

State Rep. La Shawn Ford joined community advocates Monday morning to recognize Formerly Incarcerated Independence Day.

Ford highlighted the challenges and provided opportunities for those trying to re-enter society.

Speakers also detailed the recent legislative wins as well as the work that still needs to be done to help those achieved the full citizenship they deserve.

"In the words of President Reagan, let's tear down that wall," Ford said. "Let's tear down that wall of mass incarceration and that wall that's in the way of justice for all. Let's tear down that wall that's in the way of American citizens living the American dream."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The groups called on the government to change policies to provide support to help people looking to redefine themselves.