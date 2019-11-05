State trooper dragged by car on I-294 near Glenview

An Illinois State Trooper was dragged by a car Monday during a traffic stop on I-294 in the north suburbs.

Two state troopers were conducting a traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. on the expressway near Golf Road in Glenview when a rear passenger jumped into the driver’s seat, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The person started driving while a trooper was partially in the vehicle, state police said.

The trooper was dragged an unspecified distance before falling out of the vehicle, state police said. The car continued fleeing.

Glenview Fire Department took the trooper to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. The trooper was released shortly after.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.