State trooper injured in I-57 crash: Move Over Law violation leads to accident

An Illinois state trooper was injured after their patrol vehicle was struck by another car on I-57.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m., Tuesday, on I-57 northbound, just north of Lick Creek Road.

An Illinois State Police squad car was parked on the inside shoulder of the interstate with emergency lights. A trooper was inside the vehicle when it was struck by a white Infiniti.

The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the Infiniti, 59-year-old Kimberly Keser, was not injured. She did receive a citation for the Move Over Law - failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

So far this year, ISP has had 14 crashes related to the Move Over Law and six troopers have been injured as a result.

Last year, ISP said it had 21 crashes with seven troopers injured.

Those who violate the Move Over Law will face a fine between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense, officials said.