State trooper squad car hit while closing streets for Mexican Independence Day

An Illinois State Trooper car was struck in downtown Chicago while closing a ramp for Mexican Independence Day celebrations Friday night.

A squad car was parked at the ramp from I-90 southbound to Washington Street near the Loop when the crash occurred at about 10:40 p.m.

Police say the squad car had its emergency lights on and was parked horizontally to block traffic onto the ramp.

The trooper repositioned to allow an emergency vehicle to pass when a Jeep tried to get on the ramp and rear ended the squad car.

The driver of the Jeep, 31-year-old Jose Lazo of Chicago, was issued citations for Scott’s Law, improper passing of an emergency vheicle, and for not having a valid license.

Police say the trooper and other driver were both uninjured.

The OEMC reminds residents that there are no planned street closures for this weekend unless they are deemed necessary for public safety.

So far this year, ISP has had 14 Scotts Law crashes. In 2022, there were 23 reported and eight Troopers sustained injuries.

Police say when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.