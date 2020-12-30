'Stay home and celebrate': CCDPH encourages safe New Year celebrations

article

The Cook County Department of Public Health said on Wednesday that they are strongly encouraging residents to celebrate the ringing in of 2021 safely and at home due to COVID-19.

CCDPH says the safest ways to celebrate are at home with the people who live with you, or virtually.

The public health department is also encouraging less travel to reduce the spread of the virus.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"To ensure a healthy and safe start to 2021, the best thing you can do on New Year’s Eve is stay home and celebrate with the people who live with you," said Israel Rocha, Jr., Cook County Health Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, the public health department is recommending that residents keep unnecessary guests from their homes and avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs.

Advertisement

Residents should also continue to:

Wear a mask indoors and outdoors;

Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you;

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces; and

Wash your hands often.

"We are all eager to turn the page on 2020 and head toward the light at the end of the tunnel, but the truth is, if we don’t continue to follow the expert guidelines, the tunnel will only get longer," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health. "Celebrate safely – for yourself, for your family, for your friends and for those you do not know. We’re all in this together and if we do it right, we can return to normal much more quickly."