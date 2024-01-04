Stellantis withdraws from Chicago Auto Show, marking first absence in almost a century

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Dodge, has announced its decision to skip the Chicago Auto Show this year.

The news was confirmed through Facebook posts by the show's organizers.

This marks the first time in almost a century that Chrysler and Dodge vehicles won't be present at the event, impacting the popular Jeep test track as well.

The decision is attributed to the challenges faced by Stellantis due to the United Auto Workers strike.

The general manager of the auto show is expressing hope for Stellantis to return for the 2025 auto show.

"For decades, Stellantis brands have been pillars of the Chicago Auto Show, including one of the first executions of Camp Jeep at our show in 2005. We are sorry to say that, at least as of today, Stellantis will not participate in the ’24 show due to the company’s cost-cutting efforts in the wake of the UAW strike and its resultant labor contract. Up until we received the unfortunate news a couple of weeks ago, we’ve approached the brands with different opportunities to make their participation possible. In fact, we will always have space for them even if they decide to participate at the eleventh hour. Prior to our 2010 show, a major exhibitor had backed out of most shows in North America. That year, the exhibitor came to us during our move-in and asked if they could still participate. Believe it or not, we made it work! We’re fortunate to have a massive venue, McCormick Place, that allows us to be flexible right up until we open the doors.

This said, be assured that the 2024 Chicago Auto Show will continue its February tradition of providing a rich combination of cars, trucks and SUVs as well as many indoor test tracks and other interactive opportunities that show-goers have come to enjoy for more than a century. In fact, we have eight brands – up from five in ’23 – participating on our Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV track this year and will again feature outdoor test drives where consumers can get behind the wheel on city streets."