Stepmother charged after 9-year-old brings gun to Cook County daycare

The stepmother of a 9-year-old who brought a gun to their suburban school and daycare last month has been charged in the incident.

The village of South Holland confirmed on Thursday that Andrea Marks has been charged with reckless conduct.

On March 23, 2023, a 9-year-old was found with a gun in their backpack at a daycare in South Holland.

Happy Days Daycare owner Regina Sethi told FOX 32 that the child had the gun in their backpack all day at Greenwood Elementary School.

The student was then picked up from school and dropped off at the daycare.

Happy Days Daycare in South Holland (Google Street View)

Sethi says the gun fell out of the backpack and that's how it was discovered.

The village of South Holland said an investigation was underway after the gun unintentionally discharged.

No one was harmed in the incident.