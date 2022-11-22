Oak Brook-based Sterigenics cleared in second trial: report

Sterigenics has been cleared by a jury in its second trial, according to a report.

According to Crain's Chicago, a Cook County jury ruled in favor of the Oak Brook-based medical sterilization company Tuesday, saying it should not take any responsibility for cancer in a woman who lived near the company's plant in suburban Willowbrook.

In September, a Cook County jury ruled that Sterigenics and two other companies should pay $363 million in damages for exposing a woman and thousands of other Willowbrook residents to dangerous levels of cancer-causing ethylene oxide gas.

Sterigenics was accused of releasing the toxic gas from its Willowbrook plant from 1985 to 2019, causing cancer in a woman who lived nearby.

Sterigenics is facing over 700 lawsuits.