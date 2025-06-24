Stevenson Expressway crash: Hazmat spill from semi rollover shuts down some I-55 lanes
COOK COUNTY - A crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck carrying hazardous materials shut down the inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway early Tuesday, causing major delays for morning commuters.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near County Line Road, authorities said.
The semi-truck rolled over, blocking all inbound lanes and causing a hazmat spill. We're told the hazardous material is Epoxy resin.
The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with injuries.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led to the crash and how long the cleanup will take.
What's next:
Drivers that take northbound I-55 should expect long delays or consider alternate routes.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.