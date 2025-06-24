Stevenson Expressway crash: Hazmat spill from semi rollover shuts down some I-55 lanes

The Brief A semi-truck rolled over and spilled hazardous materials on I-55 Tuesday morning. All inbound lanes near County Line Road were blocked. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.



A crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck carrying hazardous materials shut down the inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway early Tuesday, causing major delays for morning commuters.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near County Line Road, authorities said.

The semi-truck rolled over, blocking all inbound lanes and causing a hazmat spill. We're told the hazardous material is Epoxy resin.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the crash and how long the cleanup will take.

What's next:

Drivers that take northbound I-55 should expect long delays or consider alternate routes.