Stolen ambulance chase in Chicago leads to officer-involved shooting, crash: police

The Brief A man was arrested Friday after stealing an ambulance from Loretto Hospital and crashing into multiple vehicles during a police chase on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said. An officer fired at the suspect during the pursuit, but no one was hit; three officers and four other people were injured in the crashes. The suspect was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.



A man was arrested Friday after stealing an ambulance and crashing into multiple vehicles during a police chase on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.

Officials said the man stole an ambulance from Loretto Hospital and crashed into another vehicle, striking two Chicago police vehicles during the pursuit.

An officer fired a weapon at the suspect during the chase, but no one was hit, according to police.

The suspect continued fleeing and hit several vehicles on the road, including a Chicago police vehicle near Cicero and Chicago avenues.

He later tried to run away on foot but was taken into custody. Police said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Three officers and four other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crashes, according to police.

Loretto Hospital confirmed to FOX 32 that one of its ambulances was stolen.

"We are aware of the stolen ambulance incident that occurred at Loretto Hospital this afternoon. The matter is under active investigation in coordination with law enforcement," the hospital said in a statement.

What's next:

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any charges.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Chicago Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with more information is urged to call COPA's office at 312-746-3609.