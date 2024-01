A car that was reported stolen from Calumet City crashed Thursday in the Loop.

Around 2:30 a.m., the white Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive when the driver lost control and struck two pillars and a planter on the sidewalk, police said.

Four males were seen running from the car and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

There is no one in custody and no reported injuries.