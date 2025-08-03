Teen crashed stolen car into Will County sheriff’s vehicle, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Will County sheriff's vehicle. Four other juveniles were inside the stolen car at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.



A 15-year-old was arrested and charged after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Will County Sheriff’s vehicle late Friday night.

What we know:

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies on routine patrol found a stolen car out of Joliet near Essington Road and Route 126, according to police.

They tried to stop the car, but it fled and hit an occupied sheriff’s patrol vehicle while trying to escape.

The crash disabled the fleeing stolen car. The deputy and a K9 dog inside the sheriff’s vehicle were not injured, police said.

Five juveniles were inside the stolen car. Three of them fled on foot.

The deputy, whose vehicle had been hit, was able to arrest the driver after a short foot pursuit.

Using a drone, deputies found the remaining two juveniles who had fled and took them into custody in a nearby wooded area.

The 15-year-old was charged with multiple crimes including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, criminal damage to government property, not having a valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance, police said.

Police did not identify the teen as he was underage.

The four other juveniles in the stolen car were released to their parents without charges.