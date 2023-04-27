Stolen car involved in fatal South Loop shooting, police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, while inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Chicago's near South Side.

Around 3:31 p.m., police say the male victims – both 18 years old – were inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of S. State St. when they were approached by a stolen white Kia.

An occupant inside the Kia fired shots, striking one of the men in the hand and the other in the body.

The man shot in the body was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The other victim was hospitalized in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Kia was later found with nobody in it near Cermak and State.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.