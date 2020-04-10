Stolen car runs red light, hits Chicago police vehicle: police

article

Charges are pending against the occupants of a stolen Nissan that hit a Chicago police squad car Friday after allegedly running a red light in Englewood, injuring two officers.

The officers were eastbound in a marked vehicle with its lights and sirens on about 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of West 63rd Street when a Nissan sedan struck them, Chicago police said.

The Nissan was southbound on Normal Avenue with its headlights off, and police said the male driver ran a red light.

The officers were taken to a hospital for observation and are in good condition, police said. The driver of the Nissan and a female passenger were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with head injuries.

A second female passenger wasn’t hurt and was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending against all three people in the Nissan, which was reported stolen from south suburban Calumet Park on Thursday.

Area South detectives are investigating.