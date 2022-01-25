Stolen delivery car crashes into parked vehicle, striking gas meter in the South Loop

A delivery driver's car was stolen and crashed into a parked vehicle which struck a gas meter Monday night in the South Loop.

The 34-year-old was making a delivery around 8:30 p.m. and as he returned to his car he saw a person enter his vehicle and try to drive away in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

The driver struck a parked vehicle, which in turn struck a gas meter, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The car thief fled, entered another vehicle and drove away, police said.

People's Gas secured the gas line.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.