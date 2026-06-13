Stolen SUV slams into 2 CTA buses, injuring 6, Chicago police say

The driver of a stolen SUV crashed into two CTA buses on Chicago’s Near South Side, leaving multiple people injured, on Friday night.

What we know:

Officers tried to stop the SUV, driven by a 28-year-old man, traveling southbound in the 2200 block of S. State Street on the Near South Side around 8:17 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The SUV then struck a CTA bus traveling southbound on State Street. After hitting that bus, it continued and hit another CTA bus that was traveling northbound on State Street, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and was arrested.

Six passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were unclear.

Both of the CTA bus drivers were uninjured.

No citations have been issued, but charges are pending, police said.