Storage unit full of toys, Christmas decorations towed from South Side anti-violence group

A storage container full of supplies for a South Side anti-violence organization’s Christmas party was towed away from Gresham and impounded on Tuesday.

The container was towed about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday from the lot at 75th Street and Stewart Avenue, according to Mothers Against Senseless Killings founder Tamar Manasseh.

The group’s logo and website address were painted on the side of the blue steel shipping container, which had a 10-foot Christmas tree inside, along with lights, ornaments and other decorations for the group’s holiday party and toy giveaway, which was planned for Dec. 24, according to Facebook posts from MASK.

Manasseh said the container was also used to store grills, fire pits, generators, tools and artwork and art supplies used for MASK’s activities year-round.

“Those containers don’t just belong to MASK or to me, they belong to the entire community,” Menasseh said. “Everybody in the neighborhood benefits from what happens with those containers.”

Representatives for the city’s departments of Transportation and Streets and Sanitation did not immediately respond to requests for details about why the container was towed.

Manasseh said officials at the city pound at 103rd Street and Doty Avenue told her it was towed because Streets and Sanitation officials determined it was abandoned.

She said the container has been stored in the lot at 75th and Stewart for about two years, and that neither she nor MASK had ever received any kind of citation, warning or notice that it was at risk of being towed. Manasseh said MASK has an agreement with the Cook County Land Bank to use the lot for its events.

Manasseh said she’s not sure how much it will cost to get the container out of the pound, where it’s incurring fees for each day it’s stored, or how she’ll manage to get a crane to load it onto and off of a flatbed truck to transport it back to MASK.

“How am I going to move this thing? It’s a logistical nightmare,” she said.

She said she’s been in touch with 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer about getting the container returned, but that MASK still needs clarification from the city about where they could safely store it in the future to avoid having it towed again.

A representative for Sawyer’s 6th Ward office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Manasseh said the container’s contents were most likely destroyed in the process of towing it, as the items inside were placed on shelves and not secured for transport.

She said the MASK holiday party will be canceled, although the group still plans on giving as many toys to children as they can. Toys that were donated from the South Side were inside the container, but others donated at a separate drive at Upton’s Breakroom, 2054 W. Grand Ave., are safe.

Manasseh said people can still drop off toys for donation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Christmas at 6031 S. Halsted St.