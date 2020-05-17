Storm brings reports of two brief tornado touchdowns, widespread flooding in Chicago and suburbs
CHICAGO - A seemingly endless storm led to flooding and brought reports of at least two brief tornado touchdowns in the Chicago area on Sunday.
The two tornado touchdowns were reported at 3:10 p.m. in NW Millington, LaSalle County, and at 5:26 p.m. west of I-55, in SSE Coal City, Will County. No damage or injuries were reported.
Flooding was reported in Chicago and the suburbs at the following locations:
- I-80 Flooded near Ridge Road, Minooka
- 159th St (US-6) RR underpass at Cicero Ave (IL-50) closed due to flooding, Oak Forest
- Naper Boulevard near Bailey Road, Naperville
- Multiple reports of street flooding in Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago
- Flooded roads near 127th street and Collins Road, Plainfield
- 12-18 inches of water on Caton Farm Road and Ridge Road, west of Joliet
- At least one foot of water flooding Smith Rd at Foxford Drive, Smith Road near McCormick Way and Schoolhouse Road near Smith Road, Manhattan