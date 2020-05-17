Storm brings reports of two brief tornado touchdowns, widespread flooding in Chicago and suburbs

article

A seemingly endless storm led to flooding and brought reports of at least two brief tornado touchdowns in the Chicago area on Sunday.

The two tornado touchdowns were reported at 3:10 p.m. in NW Millington, LaSalle County, and at 5:26 p.m. west of I-55, in SSE Coal City, Will County. No damage or injuries were reported.

Flooding was reported in Chicago and the suburbs at the following locations: