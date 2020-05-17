Expand / Collapse search

Storm brings reports of two brief tornado touchdowns, widespread flooding in Chicago and suburbs

CHICAGO - A seemingly endless storm led to flooding and brought reports of at least two brief tornado touchdowns in the Chicago area on Sunday.

The two tornado touchdowns were reported at 3:10 p.m. in NW Millington, LaSalle County, and at 5:26 p.m.  west of I-55, in SSE Coal City, Will County. No damage or injuries were reported.

Flooding was reported in Chicago and the suburbs at the following locations:

  • I-80 Flooded near Ridge Road, Minooka
  • 159th St (US-6) RR underpass at Cicero Ave (IL-50) closed due to flooding, Oak Forest
  • Naper Boulevard near Bailey Road, Naperville
  • Multiple reports of street flooding in Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago
  • Flooded roads near 127th street and Collins Road, Plainfield
  • 12-18 inches of water on Caton Farm Road and Ridge Road, west of Joliet
  • At least one foot of water flooding Smith Rd at Foxford Drive, Smith Road near McCormick Way and Schoolhouse Road near Smith Road, Manhattan