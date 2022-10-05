'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy

Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after neighbors shut them down last weekend?

On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Plainfield City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules.

The homeowners told FOX 32 Chicago that they still have to iron out a few details, but everything seems to be in their favor.

"Everything is in our favor, pretty much across the board, actually," said the homeowner, Dave Appel. "So, my wife and I now just need to come up with the correct game plan to move forward and have a great opening weekend hopefully, because it's going to be amazing."

It appears ‘Max’ will be up in the air again, and lights and sound effects will be turned on this weekend.

They are thinking Saturday night for the official re-grand opening.

The homeowners originally opened to crowds last weekend, but a neighbor became upset with all the traffic — so the "Stranger Things" house shut down.

"We want to just make them happy, and that, I think, would make everyone happy, and who doesn't love seeing just a patrol car helping out with, you know, something going on," said Appel. "It's just always kind of a refreshing thing to have. So we'd love to see that here. And we're hopefully gonna get it."

Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides police services.

Joliet police said they are considering assigning a squad to the area this weekend.