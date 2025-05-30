Streamwood children leave tributes, seek comfort after tragedy

The Brief Two sisters, ages 10 and 21, were found stabbed to death in their Streamwood home. Police are searching for 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins in connection with the case. Children close to the younger victim are grieving and receiving counseling from a local school.



Summer break was supposed to start out well for the children in northwest suburban Streamwood.

However, neighbors are in mourning for the loss of two young people killed in their home Wednesday night.

What we know:

Balloons, flowers, candles, and plush toys have been placed outside the townhouse where the unthinkable happened. Janiya Jenkins, 21, and 10-year-old Eyani Jones, two sisters, were stabbed to death—their bodies found on the second floor of their townhouse.

Police have been searching for 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins, the suspect in the case. His car was found in Bensenville. Police there have been searching a park, the woodland and the water, but have not said what they expect to find.

A family friend told FOX 32 her daughter was best friends with the 10-year-old victim and was on the phone with her that night when the screaming started. She said the victims' little brother ran to her house to get help. That when she went into the house and discovered the bodies.

Now, children are doing what they can to cope with losing a friend and neighbor.

A 13-year-old neighbor said he personally picked a pink flowering plant to place at the base of the tree because he knew Eyani from school. He said he was sad because the victims were young.

An 11-year-old girl from school said she was sad and afraid, imagining what her schoolmate had gone through.

Children are telling the adults they are frightened because the offender hasn’t been located. The adults are trying to assure them it was a domestic situation.

What's next:

The school nearby is providing counseling to students, even though kids have already finished their school year.