Street closures go into effect this week for Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza kicks off this weekend, bringing an influx of people and traffic downtown.

The city's largest festival runs Thursday through Sunday and several street closures will go into effect during the preparation for the event and the subsequent tear down.

Street closures according to the mayor's office:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed through Friday, August 6; Balbo closure continues to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26, 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Friday, August 6; Jackson closure extended to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 26, 8 p.m. through Monday, August 2; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Monday, July 26 night and continues through Monday, August 2. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and the closure continues through August 2.

Ida B. Wells/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 2.

Headlining this year's festival are Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus.

Lollapalooza typically welcomes 100,000 daily attendees to see more than 170 acts perform across eight stages.