Street performer stabbed on Red Line platform at Jackson; woman in custody

A street performer was stabbed Tuesday while he was performing in the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

A woman in her 30s approached the man about 1:35 p.m. at the Jackson station in the 200 block of South State Street and began arguing with him before cutting his arm, Chicago police said.

The man, 26, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. A fire department spokesman listed him in serious condition with multiple stab wounds.

The woman was arrested nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The Chicago Transit Authority said in a service alert that trains were briefly delayed at Jackson for an unauthorized person on the tracks and police activity.