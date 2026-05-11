Street takeovers show Chicago police car rammed, teens smacking hood

The Brief Two street takeovers are caught on camera the same week in Chicago. One video shows a car hitting and ramming a Chicago Police car, while others are surrounding it. CPD confirms one arrest from Grant Park street takeover, but some elected officials are calling for more accountability.



Two street takeovers happened within days of one another in Chicago and they were all caught on camera.

What we know:

Chicago Police confirmed with Fox Chicago that one took place last Wednesday morning around 12:43 a.m. at S. Columbus Dr. and E. Balbo Dr.

Officers reported seeing someone driving a silver sedan driving recklessly, fleeing from officers and was later seen on S. State and E. Balbo Dr.

CPD said officers arrested 19-year-old Maximum Wyderski from Crestwood, who is facing misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, fleeing/attempting elude officers as well as nine vehicle citations, including ones for fireworks and open container. A video Fox Chicago obtained shows a car hitting and ramming a Chicago Police car down the street as several people are running up to them, cheering and recording the incident.

Ald. Peter Chico (10th Ward) also confirmed a second street takeover happened took last Friday night in Hegewisch around 10:00 p.m. near E. 130th and S. Torrence Ave.

You see some dressed in black, with their faces covered, hitting the CPD car as it's moving, and some are flipping off the officers in the car, while others are recording the incident on their phones. Fox Chicago has also reached out to find out if anyone was arrested during this incident. We're waiting to hear back. Chico declined our request for an on-camera interview.

Some elected officials and candidates for public office commented about the street takeover videos online. Illinois State Comptroller Susan Mendoza said, "CPD deserves better. This brazen attack on our @Chicago_Police officers calls for license revocation, car impounding, arrests, maximum fines - actual consequences. @ChicagosMayor, if you won't lead, get out of the way and let the police do their jobs."

Republican nominee for Illinois Governor, Darren Bailey said, "where are the parents? And where are the consequences?"

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) said, "Everyone should be arrested. Every car impounded. Period!" Fox Chicago spoke with Lopez on Monday.

"I'm very much concerned only one person was arrested, in a sea of stupidity we only caught one criminal fish, I find that hard to believe because everyone there is breaking the law," said Lopez. "Everyone there is contributing to the minors there who are breaking the law and all of them are putting each other's lives at risk. There are municipal codes on the books now for all of those behaviors that we could've cited any one of them for, but that just tells me either A, we didn't have the manpower to do it or we didn't have the willingness to do it."

With summer approaching and public schools dismissing the spring in the coming weeks, Lopez is worried there will not only be more street takeovers, but they will get more dangerous. That's why he and other alders are calling for reforms to the municipal code when it comes to holding those accountable for street takeovers. Lopez feels the city should enact a snap curfew as well as hold parents accountable if their kids are violating curfew, and are caught committing crimes.

"Nobody should be killed just going about their daily business because of a street take over, because someone wants to become TikTok, Instagram famous," said Lopez. "A fire in the middle of a street. That is nonsensical to me, and it's not worth the life that it will cost if we don't nip this in the bud now."

What's next:

Fox Chicago reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office for an on-camera interview about the recent street takeovers, as well as request a comment about them.

A spokesperson from his office confirmed our request, but we're still waiting on a formal response. We're also waiting to hear from the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, and Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th Ward), who represents Grant Park.