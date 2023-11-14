Streeterville attack: Woman critically wounded
CHICAGO - A suspect is in custody in an attack Monday afternoon in Streeterville on the Near North Side that left a woman critically wounded.
About 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was initially reported in critical condition, police said.
The male was taken into custody and charges were pending.