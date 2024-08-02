City worker carjacked of work vehicle in Streeterville; person of interest in custody

A city worker was carjacked in Streeterville Friday morning.

At about 8:17 a.m., the city worker was in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue when an unknown offender approached her and demanded her city vehicle, police said.

She complied, and the offender fled in the vehicle westbound on Chicago Avenue.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered, and no injuries were reported.

A person of interest is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.