Portillo's employees return to work after strike

Workers at Portillo's are back on the job after striking since last week in the west suburbs.

Before they returned on Tuesday morning, pastors joined them for a prayer circle in Addison.

The workers were concerned they would be locked out as they returned to their jobs, however, they walked in without a problem.

Last week, Portillo's also responded to another walkout.

There will be no discipline for employees who participated in the strike and the company has raised wages, Portillo's said in the response.