String of armed robberies reported in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood

Chicago police are warning residents in the Wrightwood neighborhood about a string of armed robberies that occurred in April and May.

In each incident, the offenders, armed with a firearm, approached a victim and demanded their property.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

7900 block of South Fairfield on April 20 at about 1:30 p.m.

8000 block of South California on April 20 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

8100 block of South Talman on April 20 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

3300 block of West 84th Place on April 21 at approximately 9:35 p.m.

7900 block of South Lawndale on May 9 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

3700 block of West 79th Place on May 10 at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Chicago police described the offenders as two to four African American males between the ages of 15 and 18. They were 5'8" to 6'0"v and weighed between 135 and 150 pounds.

If you have any information about these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8380.