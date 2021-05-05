String of armed robberies reported in Hyde Park

Police are warning of recent armed robberies reported in Hyde Park on the South Side.

In each incident someone was approached by a male who flashed a gun and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. The man then either fled on foot or in a red Hyundai Sonata.

The robberies happened about 8 p.m. April 27 in the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue, about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 55th Street and about 3:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.